Coral Gables Television is the recipient of seven Telly Awards for outstanding local cable television programs.

The 37th annual Telly Awards has named Coral Gables Television as a Silver winner for the “Coral Gables Acquires George Fink’s Studio” production, and as Bronze winners for “Embracing Autism: A Coral Gables Story” for documentary and social responsibility productions;

“The Big Toy Extravaganza;” “Tour of the Kitchen’s Fundraiser;” “Mayor for a Day,” and “Police Chief Surprises Local Birthday Boy” productions. More than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries were received this year.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

A prestigious judging panel of more than 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard that Telly represents. Less than 10 percent of entries are chosen as winners of the Silver Telly, the highest honor. Approximately 25 percent of entries are chosen as Winners of the Bronze Telly. The seven award-winning video productions were produced by staff of Coral Gables Television.

Thank you,

M.R.

Maria Rosa Higgins Fallon, MPA

Public Affairs Manager – Office of Communications

405 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134

T: 305-460-5205

* Download the City App! http://coralgables.com/index.aspx?page=1005 * Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/cityofcoralgables?_rdr=p * Subscribe to YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/user/coralgablestv * Subscribe to e-News! http://www.coralgables.com/

[Description: City Logo Horizontal Citrus & Frond]