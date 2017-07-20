CORAL GABLES TITLE + ESCROW NAMES RODNEY L. BARRETO FOUNDING PARTNER AND CEO

Coral Gables Title + Escrow, LLC today announced that founding partner Rodney L. Barreto will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new Coral Gables firm, which delivers concierge-level services to residential and commercial clients throughout Florida, facilitating their real estate transactions.

Barreto has more than 25 years of experience in real estate investment, development and business consulting. In addition to Coral Gables Title + Escrow, LLC, he is a founding partner of Floridian Partners, LLC, a full-service consulting firm specializing in government relations, public affairs, and crisis management; Prime Strategies, LLC, specializing in government relations, global affairs, and communications practices; and the Barreto Group, Inc., a general business consultancy.

Barreto is involved in a variety of civic and charitable organizations. He is currently chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and is a member of the Florida Council of 100, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Business Roundtable and Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s Business Advisory Council. For seven years, Barreto was past chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He also served on the Goodwill Industries of South Florida Board of Directors and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.