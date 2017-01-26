Coral Gables Women’s Club Children’s Festival set Feb. 4

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club Children’s Festival will tak place on Feb. 4, during Dental Health Month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the clubhouse, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

The annual festival is being held to further the importance of dental health for children, highlight the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic, and give children from the community a fun-filled time learning and participating in a variety of activities.

The dental clinic, in existence since 1937, provides free dental services for children, ages 6-18, in the Miami-Dade community.

Children will be able to experience and explore police, fire, and water safety, dental hygiene, financial literacy, conservation, arts and crafts, and face painting. Plus, people will be able to tour the Children’s Dental Clinic on premises.

Partners for the event include the Coral Gables Fire and Police departments, Kiddos magazine, Venetian Aquatic Club, and New York Community Bank, among others.

A new story station will be provided this year.

A young author, Christopher Isaiah Penn Smith, will read his book Guess Who, Mr. Dinosaur. Christopher, who published his book at age 4, lives in Cooper City with his parents and two brothers. He is 6 years old and in first grade.

Also, the book The Legend of Zias, will be read by authors Barbara and Margaret Hunter. Copies of the book will be given to children attending the festival.

Look for a “Career Corner” to inspire young minds as well as professionals talking about what it takes to become a dentist, fireman, policeman, banker, teacher, photographer, etc. Students from the Young Woman’s Preparatory School, other community organizations and schools will be volunteering and assisting club members at the event.

All children and parents in Miami-Dade County and other communities are invited to attend this free festival. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be available. Bring your family and enjoy a fun filled Saturday.

For more information call Kate Swain, Coral Gables Woman’s Club Education chair, at 305-527-6272 (after 4 p.m.) or Ruth Martinez, first vice president, at 305-733-5290.