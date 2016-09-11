South Florida’s fastest growing dog daycare and hotel, D.O.G, has opened its first franchise location near Coral Gables.

Located on 3160 Coral Way, the new 6,000-square-foot facility features the daycare’s first outdoor park and 15 private parking spaces.

D.O.G Coral Gables provides an array of quality services ranging from private training sessions to full-service grooming packages.

The daycare has been well received among South Florida’s pet parents since its debut in 2013. Alejandro La Corte, franchise owner, and the D.O.G team are excited for the opportunity to expand its services to Coral Gables residents.

“The D.O.G team wanted to give residents the best facility that we could to provide their pets with the best care possible,” La Corte said.

“Coral Gables presented an excellent opportunity to expand D.O.G’s reach, and I’m looking forward to getting to personally know our local community.”

D.O.G. first opened in 2013 in a 15,000-square-foot facility in Wynwood and has become the leading dog hotel, daycare, grooming and training facility in South Florida. D.O.G. provides affordable luxury for dogs, allowing them to spend the day in one of the custom designed enhancement parks with their furry friends or indulge in one of the doggy spa services. Amenities and services will be consistent amongst all facilities including its unique grooming, exercise and training services, among others.

D.O.G entered the Broward market last year with a 4,000-square-foot location in Fort Lauderdale. D.O.G. Aventura is in the works and is scheduled to open at the end of this year.

“It’s a great feeling to open another D.O.G location and expand our quality services to another South Florida community,” said Andres Antunez, co-founder and CEO of D.O.G. “We’ve developed such wonderful relationships with our clients, and we hope to continue building those relationships with Coral Gables residents.”

For more information about D.O.G Coral Gables, visit www.dogcoralgables.com or call 786-953-8274.

Equipped with state-of-the-art dog hotel and training facilities, D.O.G. features custom designed enhancement parks and top notch hotel suites for dogs. In addition to its boarding amenities, the facility’s highly skilled professionals provide the highest quality of services including dog daycare, obedience training, grooming, and dental, among many others.

For more information, visit www.doghotels.com or call 786-391-0839.