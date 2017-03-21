Zucca, Coral Gables’ newest Italian ristorante and bar, located in the landmark Hotel St. Michel, hosted its grand opening on Friday, Mar. 3.

Attended by more than 250 community leaders, food aficionados, friends and family, the event marked the official introduction of the first U.S. venture by Latin America’s leading Da Silva Hospitality Group. Located in the heart of Coral Gables, Zucca now is open to the public, serving artisanal Italian cuisine and exclusive mixology by the bar masters of Cocktail Cartel.

Zucca’s grand opening commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Coral Gables Mayor James Cason, Coral Gables Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce president Mark Trowbridge and Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce chair John Allen.

Guests arrived to a grand red carpet entrance, and were greeted with Zucca’s signature Zucca Mule cocktail — a twist on the Moscow Mule that features Gra’it Grappa, fused with hints of lemongrass, ginger and watermelon. They then proceeded to Zucca’s restaurant space, where live music, creative libations, and a delectable selection of Italian cuisine awaited.

A first taste of Zucca’s menu was unveiled through passed hors d’oeuvres that included Vitello Tonnato, thinly sliced veal topped with a tuna and caper cream sauce; Arancini; crispy rice balls stuffed with mozzarella and ragù, as well as meatballs, grilled octopus, sage ravioli, and Paccheri pasta with pumpkin served in an Italian sausage sauce.

Catching the attention of the lively crowd was a collection of culinary activations that occurred throughout the evening. Chefs entertained with a gourmet pasta-making demonstration, similar to those seen in the windows of Italy’s traditional eateries. Delectable meats and cheeses were prepared on-demand using the restaurant’s classic, hand-cranked slicer.

As the soiree continued, guests transitioned to The Zucca Bar for an official debut of the destinations exclusive mixology program. Perfectly paired red and white wine selections from the glass-enclosed, 1,000-bottle wine cellar were also presented.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Zucca,” said Keiny Da Silva, vice president of Da Silva Hospitality Group. “It is so rewarding to see our team member’s hard work come together to complete this long-awaited project. Zucca’s opening marks the continuation of our Sicilian heritage and brings a taste of home to Coral Gables.”

Located at 162 Alcazar Avenue, Zucca’s contemporary interiors and sophisticated details were revealed for the first time, complementing the elegance and charm of the historic Hotel St. Michel. Throughout the soiree, the crowd mingled amidst a backdrop of a live, European green wall, complimented by a surrounding palette of soft tones and rose gold accents, designed to exude modern elegance while remaining warm and welcoming. A moss-covered chandelier hung in The Zucca Bar, continuing the organic feel.

Zucca is open to the public, serving lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from Monday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Zucca Bar is open daily from noon through the late evening hours.

For more information on Zucca or to make a reservation, visit www.zuccamiami.com or call 786-580-3731.