Baptist Health South Florida — along with other national, state and community organizations — is leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making — an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of Apr. 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD).

The goal of this nationwide initiative is to ensure that all adults with decision-making capacity in America have both the information and the opportunity to communicate and document their future healthcare decisions.

It’s natural to avoid thinking, or talking, about dying. Conversations about the end of life can be uncomfortable and difficult. As a result, most people, even those who have reached an advanced age or are terminally ill, don’t make their end-of-life wishes clear to their loved ones or healthcare providers.

It’s important for anyone to discuss their feelings and wishes with loved ones before a medical crisis strikes. The end-of-life journey is eased considerably when conversations regarding placement, treatment and spiritual practices are held early. To ensure a person’s wishes are known, one should make an Advance Directive.

Advance Directives are legal documents that convey decisions about end-of-life care. They can help ensure that everyone in the family understands a loved one’s requests. Because unexpected end-of-life situations can happen at any age, it’s important for all adults to have advance directives. There are three types of advance directives.

• A living will describes the kinds of medical treatments and life-sustaining measures a competent adult wants, if he or she becomes incapacitated. A living will must be signed and dated by the person and witnessed by two adults (a named surrogate may not witness).

• A healthcare surrogate is a specified adult appointed by a person to make medical decisions should the person become incapacitated. An alternative surrogate may also be appointed. A healthcare surrogate designation form must be signed and dated by the person and witnessed by two adults (a named surrogate may not witness).

• Alternatively, a medical power of attorney allows a patient to designate a person to make treatment decisions if he or she is unable to do so. Of course, that person should be alerted that he or she has been given this responsibility and should know the patient’s wishes. A power of attorney for healthcare must be notarized.

NHDD organizers and Baptist Health South Florida are working to raise awareness about the importance of advance care planning on this special day — and throughout the year. Visit the website (NHDD.org) to obtain your free Converstation Starter Kit (available in eight languages) to help you and your loved ones start a conversation about future healthcare decisions. The website has a variety of free information and tools (including free advance directives forms for every state) to assist with thoughtful reflection on healthcare choices.

Linda Long, ARNP, ANP-C, GNP-BC, ACHPN, is manager, Palliative Care at Homestead Hospital.