Dino Island is returning to Miami Children’s Museum and it’s unlike anything you have seen before! It opens on Saturday, June 17, 2017 with a ribbon cutting at 12:30pm, and will run for six months, through Sunday, January 7, 2018. This new hands-on, interactive exhibit takes the dinosaur experience in a new direction, one that will amaze, entertain and spark curiosity. What if dinosaurs had not gone extinct? How would they have evolved? What would they be like today?

At Dino Island, robotic dinosaurs come to life to create a magical adventure for the entire family. Created, designed and fabricated by MCM, the exhibit will introduce the basics of evolution that could have affected the species if they had continued to survive and thrive.

Attend a Cretaceous Reunion in T-Rex’s “Dinersaurus”, play in a giant dinosaur nest with “Mamasaurus’s” babies, join the Pachycephalosaurus on her wedding day and ask questions from a creature who lived even before the time of the dinosaurs! Through guided tours, theater shows, and self-directed play, children will learn about ancestry, adaptation, extinction, evolution, and other unforgettable science!

The new Dino Island exhibit will be at Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island in Miami Saturday June 17, 2017 through Sunday, January 7, 2018. Entrance to the Dino Island exhibit is included with regular Museum admission which is $20 for adults and children, $15 for Florida Residents, free for children under 1 year and admission for MCM Members is complimentary.

Dino Family Pass holders (available for $99.00 through June 8th online and in person at the Museum itself) can have unlimited access to Dino Island as well as the whole Museum during the run of the exhibit (certain restrictions apply).

The Miami Children’s Museum (MCM) offers bilingual and interactive exhibits; programs and classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. They have 14 interactive galleries as well as housing many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. Miami Children’s Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs, MCM seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by becoming the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families.

For more information, please contact the Museum at 305.373.KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.

About Miami Children’s Museum Founded in 1983, Miami Children’s Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to play together, learn, imagine and create. The 56,500-square-foot facility includes 14 galleries, classrooms, parent/teacher resource center, 200-seat auditorium and outdoor exhibits, including a new playground. The museum offers hundreds of bilingual, interactive exhibits; programs and classes, including special needs classes; Subway restaurant; Kid Smart educational gift shop and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. Miami Children’s Museum receives both private and public funding. MCM is sponsored in part by the City of Miami; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.