The Coral Gables general biennial municipal election will be conducted on Apr. 11 and the city wants to remind residents that there is an ordinance that regulates the use of noncommercial signs, such as political signs.

The city allows three signs per property from 90 days before an election until five days after (at other times, the city allows one sign per property). These signs are not permitted to be placed on the city’s right-of-way. There must be at least five feet from the sign to the front and/or side property line. If the building is less than five feet from the front property line, signs may be placed in or upon a front or side door, window or wall.

Also:

• A maximum of three political signs are allowed per property or tenant space.

• Signs must not exceed 22 inches by 28 inches in size.

• Signs cannot be placed on vacant lots, utility poles, trees, swales or sidewalks.

• Sign post must be of metal, plastic, wood or pressed wood.

• Sign face must be of metal, plastic, wood, pressed wood, cardboard or paper.

• Signs must be kept in good repair.

The city’s Code Enforcement will be removing signs that are placed on the city’s right-of-way. For more information, contact the Code Enforcement Hotline at 305-441-5777.