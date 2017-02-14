All ears for reaction to his head covering

While catching up on the news one chilly morning outside the South Miami Starbucks on S. Dixie Highway (US1), Dr. Anthony Krupp of Coral Gables wears a “pussyhat” that his wife donned during the Women’s March on Washington in January. With a background in psychology and teaching, Dr. Krupp said he is thoroughly enjoying the response he gets — both positive and otherwise. The knit pink hats, topped with corners that resemble cat ears, are part of the Pussyhat Project in support of women’s issues.

(Photo credit: Kress Comunications)