Enjoy best of Irish culture, Mar. 10, at Ponce Circle Park in Coral Gables

The South Florida Irish Community invites everyone to join a traditional Celtic celebration at the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, Mar. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will take place at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park in Coral Gables, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., just five blocks south of Miracle Mile.

Entertainment will be provided by Avalon, featuring popular Irish singer and harpist Tricianne Garrihy; Paddy Kelleghan Band; Charter Flight Band and St. Andrews Pipe and Drum Band. Pianist Peter Fuchs pla during the interludes. In addition, Irish dancers from the Breffni Academy of Dance led by Michael O’Hara will provide plenty of fancy stepping and gravity-defying leaps. Lovely participants of the Miss Colleen Pageant will be showcased on stage.

Holding to the belief that “Everyone is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” the St. Patrick’s Day Committee has combined family-oriented entertainment and a variety of palate-pleasing delectables such as traditional corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, authentic Irish Coffee, Irish soda bread, and whiskey cake as well as a wide array of spirits and other beverages including Irish whisky and Irish stout.

The festival will include many children’s activities, including a giant slide, the very popular rock-climbing wall, a merry-go-round and a bounce house. A wide variety of Irish crafts will be available for sale by high quality vendors.

This is the 18th year the Festival has been held in Coral Gables at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. The site of the festival is named for former Coral Gables mayor, the late Fred B. Hartnett, a longtime member of The Emerald Society.

Admission to the festival is free and open to all. For more information, call 305-949-8400 or send email to stpatrickssf@gmail.com.