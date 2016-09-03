Enjoy dinner and Flamenco show at Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant, 339 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, presents Noche Flamenca, a gala dinner with two Flamenco shows, on Saturday, Sept. 10 — first show at 8 p.m., second show at 9:30 p.m. Diners can enjoy a four-course meal plus two amazing flamenco shows featuring Spanish singer/guitarist Paco Fonta and two professional flamenco dancers, Maria Mercedes and Jorge Robledo. Cost is $59 per person and seating is limited. More details are available at http://events.bellmontrestaurant.com or by calling 786-502-4684.

