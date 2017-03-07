Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will present LGBTQ youth advocate Lisa La Monica with Equality Florida’s Voice for Equality Award during the organization’s annual Miami Gala on Sunday, Mar. 12.

The Voice for Equality Award is presented annually to a person who — with courage, passion and unwavering commitment — moves Florida’s LGBTQ community closer to full equality. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Nobu Hotel Eden Roc, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is a longtime pioneer in the work to make schools safe and welcoming for LGBTQ students, and was the first school district in Florida to ban bullying based on sexual orientation in the early 1990s. Today the school system is recognized as a national leader and is implementing some of the most innovative and comprehensive programs for supporting this highly vulnerable group of students.

“The visible, outspoken leadership of the superintendent is a critical element to ensuring all schools address the needs of LGBTQ students and we are thrilled that superintendent Carvalho will be with us to celebrate a member of his team and the great progress his district is making,” said Stratton Pollitzer, deputy director and co-founder, Equality Florida.

Through the Miami Dade SAFE network, the district aims to have a trained staff member at every elementary, middle, and high school who is the on-site resource for programs and support for LGBTQ youth. The districts bullying and harassment policies have long included protections for gay and transgender students. Nearly all high schools and a growing number of middle schools have Gay Straight Alliances.

“For nearly three decades, Lisa has been devoted to ensuring that LGBT students feel safe in the school setting,” said Nadine Smith, CEO of Equality Florida. “Through her leadership and determination, she has inspired students, educators and families, and we are so proud to recognize her for this well deserved honor.”

La Monica began her career as an educator nearly 40 years ago. In 1994 she answered the call to Miami-Dade educators interested in supporting LGBTQ youth. Working in tandem with Safe Schools South Florida, where she currently serves on the board of directors, Lisa’s Youth Speaker training and Youth Support programs have made enormous contributions to the well-being of LGBTQ youth and the life-affirming work of Safe Schools South Florida.

As a school counselor and SAFE Liaison (School Ally for Equity – Honoring diverse orientations and genders), La Monica facilitates in-school weekly support groups for LGBTQ students, serves as a Gay Straight Alliance sponsor, supports and educates parents, and responds to crises as faced by this high-risk population.

La Monica is the co-creator of Living Rainbow, a student-driven sociodrama troupe formed in 2010 in response to the tragic increase in LGBTQ youth suicide across the nation. Living Rainbow performs for school counselors, psychologists, social workers, faculty members and administrators, parents, youth and community organizations, inspiring those responsible for youth welfare to be even more dedicated and vigilant. Living Rainbow will do a short presentation at the gala.

Working on behalf of LGBTQ youth on the local, state and national levels, she is a member of the National Safe Schools Roundtable, a contributor and participant in the Stonewall National Educational Project and a steering and programming team member of All Together Now, a statewide initiative to provide and develop LGBTQ youth safety and inclusion policies in all school districts across Florida.

Last year Equality Florida launched its Safe and Healthy Schools Program, following the release of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which found that LGBTQ youth continue to face deeply disturbing and even life threatening challenges.

“Lisa is an integral part of Equality Florida’s Safe and Healthy Schools Program,” added Smith, “She is on the front lines, witnessing firsthand the daily challenges faced by LGBTQ youth.”

The gala includes sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and live music. A highlight of the evening is the State of the State Address presented by Nadine Smith, in which she will present the landmark achievements of the past year and outline the work that is yet to be done.

The Equality Florida Miami Gala, presented by PNC Bank, takes place on Sunday, Mar. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Nobu Hotel Eden Roc, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased online at www.eqfl.org/miamigala, or by calling 813-870-3735.

Equality Florida Institute is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Visit www.eqfl.org.