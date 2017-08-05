EWTN invites founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns to Nashville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Safe Haven for Newborns founder Nick Silverio was flown recently to EWTN headquarters in Nashville to be interviewed on the At Home with Jim and Joy Show.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, now entering its 35th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. This was an amazing opportunity for Nick to share the success of A Safe Haven for Newborns with EWTN’s global audience, noting that his organization recently saved its 265th baby. Since that broadcast, Nick has received calls from all over.

In fact, during a recent planning meeting for the upcoming A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala on Oct. 21, Nick received a call from Hawaii from someone who wanted information after seeing that show.

The calls continue coming in as A Safe Haven for Newborns spreads its programs to numerous other states and now shares its mission with the world. Most recently, on July 27, A Safe Haven for Newborns welcomed Sabrina, the 14th Safe Haven precious child delivered this year.

Also making an impact on a broad scale is Rotary International, one of the most celebrated service organizations in the world for its impact in so many areas from polio eradication to potable water and more. Sadly, Rotary Clubs from around the world are mourning the loss of Rotary International president-elect Sam F. Owori who died unexpectedly on July 13 due to complications from surgery.

Sam was a member of the Rotary Club Kampala, Uganda, for 38 years. Sam, who many local Rotarians heard speak at the recent RI Convention in Atlanta, was the CEO of the Institute of Corporate Governance of Uganda, with a mission to promote excellence in corporate governance principles and practice in the region by 2020.

Previously, he was executive director of the African Development Bank and managing director of Uganda Commercial Bank Ltd., and director of Uganda Development Bank. He also has served as corporate secretary of the Central Bank of Uganda.

In other service club news: on July 19, Kim Davison organized a fun night for the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club with members and guests, many of whom live in the Pinecrest area as well as all over South Florida. The group enjoyed refreshments while learning how to make mats to be donated to the homeless out of recycled plastic bags.

Kim is conservation chair for the club and this project fit the bill for a great program meeting. Turns out lots of other folks are doing the same. Anita Jenkins and her sister club members with CocoPlum Woman’s Club have invested more than 1,000 hours making these mats.

In addition, according to Ellen Book, who is celebrating 30 years with Miami-Dade County Public Library s/ystem, she has volunteers at the Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay libraries making these mats as well. They enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, learn a new craft and help the homeless — a win-win-win. They have become so creative that their mats that look more like works of Indian art.

Speaking of Coral Gables Woman’s Club, the rain storm on Saturday, July 29, did not deter supporters of the club’s free Children’s Dental Clinic from coming out to lend a hand to their own longtime donor, Joan Reitsma, owner of The Giving Tree. Joan soon will be closing her doors after 30 years, but is still giving. Twenty percent of all her sales that day were to be donated to the clinic and, as a matter of fact, for members coming in later, Joan will extend that 20 percent donation to the clinic, if they mention the club. There are plenty of great buys with a minimum of 25 percent off all merchandise and lots of items such a Precious Moments and Jim Shore collectibles at buy one, get one free. The Giving Tree is located at 248 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables.

On the business networking front, Profit Inc., one of the oldest business networking groups in South Florida, conducted a Visitors Day lunch at 94th Aero Squadron on July 20 welcoming lots of new faces. President Enrique Yunis welcomed a dozen or so guests while several members shared testimonials.

Among the members and guests enjoying the day were Donald VanOrsdel, Mike Sutta, Jose and Stacy Alonso, Dr. Joe Briggle, LaWanda Loftus, Jerry Kavulich, Andy Gonzalez, Darryl Rosenbaum, Robert Beans, Hernando Valenzuela, Kemp Mobley, Gabriel Silva, and Rosemary Guilfoyle.

Until next time, keep making each day count.