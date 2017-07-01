Eye Safety Tips for Fourth of July Fireworks Celebrations

As the dangers of consumer fireworks can lead to serious eye injuries, including blindness, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Health System urges families to celebrate with caution this Fourth of July holiday.

“Fireworks can be extremely dangerous,” said Brian C. Tse, M.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. “Each year hundreds of people end up with severe eye injuries and burns from fireworks, and many are bystanders and children. Even sparklers can permanently damage the eye.”

Tse performed emergency eye surgery on a 13-year-old boy after he was critically injured in a fireworks accident. The boy had been riding his bike when he found an onion bomb, a highly-explosive firework legally sold in the state of Florida. The bomb exploded in his hand, severing his right hand and blasting him in the face. The firework shot hot debris into his eye causing severe damage.

An average of more than 10,000 injuries occur from fireworks each year nationwide. Common injuries to the eye include burns, lacerations, abrasion, retinal detachment, optic nerve damage and ruptured eyeballs. About 1,300 reported injuries involved sparklers, firecrackers, and bottle rockets, fireworks that are frequently and incorrectly considered safe for young children.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology again issued a warning to the public advising them to avoid using fireworks at home due to the risk of catastrophic injury, particularly to children. The safest way to see fireworks is to go to a professional fireworks show.

Safety Tips

For those purchasing consumer fireworks in states where they are legal, we recommend the following to prevent eye injuries:

Never let children play with fireworks of any type, even sparklers

Protective eyewear should be worn by EVERYONE handling fireworks and close bystanders

Closely supervise older children using fireworks

Keep a pail of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire or flames

Do not relight or handle a malfunctioning firework. Soak them with water and dispose of them properly

Soak all fireworks that have completed burning before discarding to prevent a trash fire

If you plan to attend a public fireworks show as part of your July 4th celebration:

View the display from at least 500 feet away

Respect all safety barriers

Follow the direction of local fireman and police

Do not touch unexploded fireworks

If you are injured from fireworks:

Seek medical attention immediately

If any particle gets into your eye, do not touch or rub it.

Do not rinse your eyes

If a sharp object enters your eye, do not pull it out. Put a loose bandage on the eye and do not apply pressure. Go to a hospital emergency room immediately.

Do not apply any ointments or take any blood-thinning pain medications such as ibuprofen or aspirin.

Stay safe as you celebrate the Fourth of July.

