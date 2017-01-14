FilmGate Interactive Creative Conference Fuses Storytelling With New Technology

The fourth annual FilmGate Interactive Creative Conference returns to Miami, a city where the confluence of storytelling and innovative technology grows stronger every year.

The celebration for digital storytellers and their supporting industries runs Feb. 3-5 in the form of screenings, exhibits, creative labs, master classes, immersive art installations, virtual reality portals, music and live events.

FilmGate Interactive invites film, media and technology enthusiasts to experience the future of storytelling at their interactive conference, taking place at University of Miami’s School of Communications, 5100 Brunson Dr. This Interactive media festival is solely dedicated to new technology driven production companies, actors, filmmakers, journalists, advertising and marketing agencies, gaming companies, and curious audiences interested in interactive media, virtual reality and mixed reality projects from around the world.

FilmGate Interactive is the first conference in the country with a laser-sharp focus on interactive and immersive content (think interactive films, mobile apps and games, installations and multiplatform works), whereby highly engaged thinkers, user experience designers, content strategists and filmmakers from around the world converge for three days. Participants from some of the best multimedia squads in the industry are attending this year, including The New York Times Virtual Reality, T Brand Studios, Upian, National Film Board of Canada, MIT Interactive Doc Lab, ARTE France and Campfire.

Aside from panels with international talent, premiere screenings, networking events, and specialty workshops, FilmGate Interactive will feature The Interactive Tech Playground.

The Interactive Tech Playground is a curated fair with selected exhibitors offering innovative products (cameras, lights, cranes, lenses, gaming software, apps, video equipment, etc.) and services. The Interactive Tech Playground features an area for live presentations and an interactive set with live actors, where anyone can “play” with the gear on display and workshops for the new tech digital storyteller.

FilmGate Interactive provides attendees with learning opportunities, the latest tools and networking experiences while they set out to shape the future of media; the conference is the place to witness the technology of today shaping the stories of tomorrow. Day passes start at $50 or weekend passes for $80, tickets can be purchased at http://filmgate.miami.

Since the conference launched in 2012, thanks in part to a Knight Foundation Arts Challenge Grant, FilmGate Interactive has hosted more than 100 workshops and labs, showcased the works of more than 300 creatives, and has completed over 80 creative projects.

For more information, call 305-797-9337 or visit filmgate.miami.