Florida State Cup Finalists

The Coral Gables Storm Under 18 girls soccer team made history as a finalist in the Florida State Cup this past weekend in Auburndale, Florida.

The State Cup tournament is the highest premier competition at the state level and has taken place in various cities around Florida over the past three months with the championship game being played on May 20, 2018.

This was the farthest any girls team from the Coral Gables Storm has ever advanced in the State Cup playing against the top teams in the state.

Team Picture

Back Row: Assistant Coach Louie Cimino, Ashley Romay, Elizabeth Vizcaino, Sophia Sousa, Kiki Maribona, Sam Ashbel, Briana Rosello, Amanda Santin, Taylor Valle, Head Coach Gio Delarosa; Front Row: Sophia Rivas, Gaby Austin, Jasmine Romay, Alanis Roca, Isa Trujillo, Ana Maria Bohorquez, Cecilia Rodriguez, Gabi Cimino. Not pictured: Director of Coaching Jay Flipse.