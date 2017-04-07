Last October, Hurricane Matthew blew The Four Tops out of town just when they were going to entertain the guests of Project: New Born at the Magic City Casino in Miami.

But nothing stops this legendary group, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 with 24 top pop hits to their credit including classics like Baby I Need Your Loving and Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch.

The Four Tops have returned with a vengeance and will give a once-in-a -lifetime show for music lovers on Apr. 29. The event benefits Project: New Born which supports the Schatzi and Stanley Kassal Project: New Born Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center Complex.

“The format is the same,” Schatzi Kassal said.” My philosophy is If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. The only change is that the performance now takes place an hour earlier and is on a Saturday night, which we consider an asset.”

This one-of-a-kind event is a music extravaganza starting with the jazz sounds of the great Joe Donato and his ensemble at 6:30 p.m. during the cocktail reception and silent auction. A four-course-gourmet dinner paired with the finest wines and an open bar starts at 9 p.m. along with dancing to the incredible live band The Clique.

After dinner, The Four Tops will present an unforgettable concert that will bring back many wonderful memories. And just when you can finally take a breath from all the excitement, the evening will be topped off with a Dessert Indulgence by some of South Florida’s finest chefs, including: Ana Paz Cakes, Misha’s Cupcakes, Thierry’s Catering, The Good Pie Company, The Crepe Maker — and other delicious surprises.

How did Project: New Born manage to get such a prestigious group to highlight the evening. It’s because of a wonderful experience that Barbara Havenick, the owner of Magic City Casino’s, grandson had in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. After being treated at the unit he went home as a healthy baby with mom and dad. (Did you know that when Project: New Born was started in 1973, a one-pound preemie had less than 5 percent chance of survival. Today the same infant has better than an 80 percent chance of survival.) Havenick was so grateful she wanted to do something special for the charity and offered to bring The Four Tops to their fundraising event. The rest is Rock & Roll history.

To purchase tickets to this magical evening call 305-335-2007 or visit www.projectnewborn.org.