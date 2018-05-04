Free admission, Animal Encounters for moms at Seaquarium, May 7-13

Miami Seaquarium celebrates Mother’s Day by granting free admission to all moms now through May 13.

Bring a Mother’s Day card to the marine animal moms — manatee mom Juliet; dolphin mom Panama; sea lion moms Sushi and Bayou, and seal mom Harley — and your mom will receive free admission to the park. In addition, accompanying guests receive 50 percent off admission (up to four guests).

Mothers looking to participate in the park’s popular dolphin, seal, reef or penguin encounters program will receive a free interaction when booking another participant (not valid with other discounts or offers). Moms can enjoy a deep water Dolphin Odyssey, a shallow water Dolphin Encounter, Seal Swim, Sea Trek Reef Encounter or Penguin Encounter free when booking another participant for Mother’s Day Week by calling 305-365-2501 and mentioning this Mother’s Day offer.

“We’re thrilled to be honoring our marine animal moms at Miami Seaquarium and happily thank guests who join in on the celebration with 50 percent off admission,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager at Miami Seaquarium. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything moms do.”

For more information about Miami Seaquarium, visit miamiseaquarium.com.