Hosted by the Deering Estate, in partnership with WPBT2 and Changing Seas, “Speaking Sustainably” is a film series offered free to the public to engage the community with critical environmental issues of the 21st Century and to inspire action.

The film to be shown on Wednesday, Apr. 26, is Tracking Tigers. There is a pre-film reception at 7 p.m. and the film will be begin at 7:30 p.m. Films are presented in the Visitor Center Theatre at the Deering Estate and are open free to the public.

About the film

Sharks are beleaguered species. The oceans’ most formidable apex predators are overfished worldwide for their fins, which are considered a delicacy in many Asian countries. Shark populations have declined by up to 90 percent in some cases.

But much is still unknown about the animals. Tiger sharks in particular display behaviors that are not well understood. Known to travel long distances, these fish have a broad diet and spend time in shallow, near-shore habitats as well as the depths of the open ocean. Scientists use satellite tags and DNA forensic tools to better understand their migration patterns. Such information is crucial for resource managers to make more informed fisheries management decisions in the future. View the trailer.

About WPBT2 and Changing Seas

WPBT2, South Florida’s premier public broadcaster, connects organizations and institutions across this diverse region and preserves South Florida’s history. Leading the way in this global society, WPBT2 serves diverse communities from the Treasure Coast to the Florida Keys and is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming.

Changing Seas is a marine science series focused on ocean issues and exploration. The series goes to sea with scientists, giving viewers a first-hand look at how oceanographers and other experts study earth’s last frontier. Changing Seas airs on 90 percent of public television stations in the U.S. and in 34 countries across the globe.