Free semi-staged performance of The Merry Widow, June 22 and 25

Enjoy a summer romp for the whole family with a concert version of Franz Lehar’s delightful work The Merry Widow, sung in English by members of Riuniti Opera, with conductor Daniel Andai and the Alhambra Orchestra.

See how the Parisian ambassador for the little kingdom of Pontevedro tries to solve a big problem — the country’s major taxpayer, a wealthy widow, has gone to Paris on a visit. She is likely to marry a foreigner, thus removing her cash from the kingdom, so the ambassador becomes involved in a complicated web of intrigue and romance to prevent this calamity.

Lehar’s operetta, premiered in 1905, continues to be frequently revived and recorded, and has been made into a movie as well. Its melodies, including the Merry Widow Waltz, are perennial favorites.

Cast members are Melissa Ruiz, Andres Lasaga, Eddie Valdes, Janelly Perez, Dale Kitchell, Jared Peroune, Catherine Gispert, Beatriz Menendez, and Virginia Mendez. Riuniti Opera Company is directed by Beverly Coulter.

The free (no tickets required) performances are a great way to introduce your children to opera, and beat the summer doldrums yourself. Both presenting organizations are local nonprofits dedicated to serving the community.

Just for kids performance (one hour) — Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m., at Ponce de Leon Middle School Auditorium, 5801 Augusto St. in Coral Gables. All children welcome and adults, too.

Performance for all ages — Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m., at Temple Beth Am Auditorium, 5950 N. Kendall Dr. in Pinecrest.