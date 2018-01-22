Free UM baseball game tickets available for Gables residents

If you are a Coral Gables resident, you can receive up to four free tickets for upcoming UM baseball games. This offer is made possible thanks to a 20-year Development Agreement between the City of Coral Gables and the University of Miami.

Only 250 tickets per game will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Watsco Center Box Office, 1245 Dauer Dr., open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents must show proof of residency.

Tickets for the following games are available:

Sunday, Feb. 25, noon, vs. Florida. Tickets available until Friday, Feb. 23.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 1 p.m., vs. Notre Dame. Tickets available until Friday, Mar. 9.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m., vs. North Carolina. Tickets available until Friday, Apr. 6.

Saturday, May 19, 1 p.m., vs. Boston College. Tickets available until Friday, May 18.