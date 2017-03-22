Residents of Coral Gables can receive up to four free tickets per household for the following University of Miami Hurricanes baseball games:
Saturday, Apr. 8, at 7 p.m. — UM vs. Duke Blue Devils. Tickets available beginning on Saturday, Mar. 25.
Sunday, Apr. 23, at 1 p.m. — UM vs. Florida State Seminoles. Tickets available beginning on Saturday, Apr. 8.
Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. — UM vs. Virginia Tech Hokies. Tickets available beginning on Saturday, May 6.
Only 250 tickets are available for each game on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be distributed in person at the War Memorial Youth Center no earlier than the designated distribution date. Residents must show proof of residential address.
