Friendship Circle Miami Hosts Most Successful Walk-A-Thon to Date, Raises over $115,000

“Acceptance”, “Humbleness”, “Honesty”, “Trust”, “Togetherness” and “Loyalty” – these are just a few of the answers written on a giant chalkboard along the 3K walk route that asked, “What is Friendship?”

On Sunday, March 18th, the Friendship Circle Miami hosted their annual Walking 4 Friendship Walk-a-Thon with a record number of over 1,000 participants. A total of $115,332 was raised that will help fund local programs aimed at enhancing social function, inclusion, and friendship in children with special needs.

The Friendship Circle empowers children and young adults with disabilities, including autism, to develop proficiencies in areas such as art, music, sports, and overall life skills. Each participant is paired with a typical teen volunteer who stays with them throughout the course of the program, helping to foster friendships and acceptance among all.

Top fundraising teams this year included Todd Ruderman and family who raised over $29,000; Joe Roisman and family who raised over $12,000; and Bob Josefsberg who raised over $10,000. The top teen volunteer fundraiser was Samantha Kaz who raised over $2,800 on her own!

Friendship Circle participant Inyaki Perez Iturbe accepted the top fundraising award on behalf of Mr. Ruderman. “It is people like you who help ensure that children, teens and young adults like myself enjoy friendship and acceptance,” proclaimed Perez. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Friendship Circle rocks and you rock!”

The fun-filled event kicked off with a warm-up for the walk by yoga teacher and volunteer, Brandy, who had some assistance from Sebastian, the University of Miami Ibis. The walk commenced shortly after all participants sang the Star-Spangled Banner while Sam Sax, the father of an alum of the Friendship Circle, flew his plane overhead. The Bahamas Junkanoo Band, Sebastian the Ibis and Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, accompanied all participants during the walk, keeping them motivated and on beat! Along the walk were different stations with fun activities such as the aforementioned chalk board defining friendship and a stress-ball making station.

Audrey Raska Phillips, mother to one of the Friendship Circle participants, noted on Facebook, “A calm came over my son. The sun was shining, the sky was blue and there we were, amidst so many stellar people, families, and volunteers. The Friendship Circle is a place where unexpected friendships flourish and no judgements are made, and that’s just, well, priceless.”

After the walk, participants were treated to an exciting carnival with activities such as a rock climbing wall, a 4-station bungee, dual Zorb race track, a bounce house, and face painting. Walkers re-fueled up on hot dogs, burgers, soda, popcorn, cotton candy and more! Performances included Kia Kidz, the Coconut Grove Ballet, the Danny Wheeler Band, LEAP and the Friendship Circle’s very own band comprised of program participants. Parents were also able to access information on resources available in the community such as CARD (Center for Autism and Related Disorders), Atlantis Academy, Coalition of Mental Health, First Steps Intervention, Kids Chat and other vendors.

One in every 68 children in the U.S. has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a 30% increase from one in 88 merely two years ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Children with ASD often have severe deficits in social skills and verbal communication, which can make social interactions challenging.

“At The Friendship Circle, part of our mission is to heighten the community’s awareness, sensitivity, and sense of responsibility to individuals with special needs,” said Nechama Harlig, program director.

Anyone who wishes to make an impact through a donation can still do so by visiting walking4friendship.com. For more information on the Friendship Circle programs or volunteer opportunities, call 305-234-5654 or visit friendshipcirclemiami.org.

About The Friendship Circle Miami

The Friendship Circle Miami is a non-profit organization that works with children, teens, and young adults with special needs and their families through teenage and young adult volunteer outreach, providing a variety of different social, recreational, and educational programs and activities to participate in together as friends. 180 teen volunteers who have volunteered more than 8,000 hours, befriending, and assisting 100 children with special needs from the South Florida community. While giving friendship to a special person, the organizations teenage volunteers themselves become empowered, enriched, and profoundly transformed, enabling friendship to work both ways.