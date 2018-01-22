Gables Bike Day returns to Downtown on Mar. 25

For its seventh year, Coral Gables is hosting Gables Bike Day, an all-day event celebrating biking and walking.

Organized by Bike Walk Coral Gables (BWCG), this family fun day is made possible by the financial support of local sponsors and the City of Coral Gables.

Creating a safe space for the community to walk and bike is the focus of this event. which runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 25, and will feature bike tours, exercise classes, music, kids’ bounce houses and a city-wide scavenger hunt.

The epicenter of Gables Bike Day will be in the park across from the historic Coral Gables City Hall, with car-free streets on Biltmore Way and Andalusia, from Le Jeune Road to Segovia. Food trucks will offer a variety of lunch options, and free bike valet will be offered by Green Mo- bility Network. An event stage will host music from radio station Shake 108 FM, exercise classes, and a variety of giveaways.

BikeSafe, a University of Miami program, will host a bike rodeo to teach kids how to ride their bikes safely and follow the rules of the road. Children also can enjoy complimentary bounce houses, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities.

Bike tours will be scheduled hourly, departing to points of interests and local landmarks in nearby Coral Gables neighborhoods. These tours are led by trained ride leaders on safe routes and guided by local experts. Tour space will be limited; interested participants are encouraged to register early in the day. BWCG offers regular bike tours on the third Sunday of every month departing from the Coral Gables Museum, a Gables Bike Tours partner.

For more information and updates for this year’s Gables Bike Day, visit www.bikewalkcoralgables.org.