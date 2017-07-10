Gables Bike Tour monthly series to focus on local landmarks designed by Gables’ first Artistic Director, Denman Fink

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Coral Gables Museum in partnership with Bike Walk Coral Gables invites the public to participate in Gables Bike Tour: Think Fink on Sunday, July 16th starting at 10am at the Coral Gables Museum. This month’s Gables Bike Tour celebrates the museum’s new temporary exhibition, The Life and Art of Denman Fink (1880 – 1956). Participants will learn about the impact of Coral Gables’ most important artist, Denman Fink. As the first Artistic Advisor to the 1920’s planned community, Fink made an imprint all over the City Beautiful.

The tour will begin at the Coral Gables Museum where riders will be given a small tour of the exhibition before riding off on a cycling adventure led by local historian, Brett Gillis. The tour will stop at various Coral Gables landmarks designed by Denman Fink, including the entrances, plazas, and Venetian Pool. This tour will also include a stop at Fink’s Gables’ residence and University of Miami Richter Library where riders will have the opportunity to see rarely exhibited original material at the library’s parallel exhibition, Art + Structure | The Impact and Legacy of Denman Fink.

Gables Bike Tours are presented every third Sunday of the month by Coral Gables Museum and Bike Walk Coral Gables and sponsored in part by Whole Foods Market. Each tour explores a different theme and route. Bike rentals and helmets (required for children under 16) are available at No Boundaries (305-444-3206), conveniently located across the street from the Museum at 220 Aragon Avenue.

Most Gables Bike Tours are recommended for riders ages 10+ and riders that can maintain a speed of 10 mph. Please ensure that your bicycle is in good operating condition, and bring plenty of water. Tours are approximately 2 hrs.

Gables Bike Tour registration fee: $10 ($5 for members and children under 12); Participants may register and pay upon arrival.

First, discover the new exhibit “The Life and Art of Denman Fink,” then ride to explore his entrances, plazas, and spring-fed Venetian Pool, and end with an air-conditioned stop at UM Special Collections to see rarely-seen original artwork by Fink.