South Florida co-developers TSG, a boutique, diversified real estate development and investment company, and BF Group, a seasoned acquisitions, planning, construction and development firm, recently announced that Beauchamp-Ocean Contractors has topped off construction of the highly anticipated, 97,669-square-foot office condo tower, Ofizzina, at 16 stories.

Scheduled for completion in the fall, the “Class A” office building is 80 percent sold.

Located at 1200 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Ofizzina offers 54 offices, three ground-floor retail spaces, a rooftop terrace and more than 300 parking spots. The development has attracted investors and end-users from around the globe due to its premier, quality product and prime location.

“We are proud to reach this pinnacle milestone, bringing us one step closer to unveiling Ofizzina,” said Camilo Lopez, CEO and managing partner of TSG. “Our vision was to move beyond the traditional meaning of the nine-to-five workplace, by creating a space that encourages business professionals to reach peak performance levels, while maintaining a modern lifestyle that is enjoyed in a thriving international business epicenter.”

“Ofizzina was developed to meet the needs of contemporary professionals,” said Jose Boschetti, CEO of BF Group. “In an office market with limited inventory, we saw demand for innovation, which motivated us to build a robust amenity program into the design of the project, enhancing the overall workplace experience.”

Ofizzina’s amenity program is comprised of an espresso bar, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, private rooftop lounge, and high-tech security concierge.

The interiors of the project’s common areas are expertly curated by award-winning design firm MKDA, which has incorporated sleek flooring, muted tones and elegant details to create a sophisticated and welcoming environment for companies and clients alike.

Exemplifying an interior design style inspired by New York City office buildings, 360 degrees of unobstructed views are complemented by open layouts and collaborative spaces to project a lively and engaging atmosphere. Juxtaposing its modern interiors, Ofizzina was designed by acclaimed Corwil Architects to feature a classic Mediterranean façade that fits seamlessly within its surroundings.

Located just minutes from Miami International Airport, Ofizzina brings ease to the business commute. Additionally, PortMiami, which is undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion project, is less than 30 minutes away.

Ofizzina presents the added convenience of its proximity to various city attractions, suitable for all tastes. From power lunch restaurants, shopping and a thriving cultural scene in Coral Gables’ downtown and Miracle Mile, to the famed Biltmore Hotel and Shops at Merrick Park, tenants and patrons can enjoy a roster of activities and amenities all less than 10 minutes from the building.

