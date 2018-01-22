Gabriel Garay named president-elect of the Coral Gables Bar Association

The Law Offices of Robert L. Parks has announced that Gabriel A. Garay has been named president-elect of the Coral Gables Bar Association. Previously, Garay was treasurer for the organization.

The Coral Gables Bar Association (CGBA) is a non-profit, voluntary bar association with a mission to promote the exchange of ideas and information, the observance of the highest professional ethics and standards, and the education of its members on relevant issues in the legal profession. CGBA’s members include judges, lawyers, and law students interested in issues affecting the Coral Gables community and broader legal issues impacting South Florida and beyond.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have been elected president-elect of the CGBA,” Garay said. “I’m looking forward to working with our Board and the entire membership to continue to raise awareness of the legal issues impacting the Coral Gables community.”

Garay, an associate with the Parks firm, focuses his practice on aviation, wrongful death, premises liability, products liability, resort litigation, personal injury and commercial litigation with a concentration in forum non conveniens and forum selection clause defenses, which allow plaintiffs to litigate their cases in the United States rather than abroad.

“Gabe continues to use his time and talent to serve the community he loves,” said Robert Parks, principal and managing partner of the firm. “I am certain that the CGBA will flourish under his leadership.”

Garay earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. In law school at Florida International University College of Law, Garay distinguished himself as a member of the Trial Team and earned Dean’s List honors. He is a 40 Under 40 Honoree for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and a member of the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 (Plaintiff).

The Law Offices of Robert L. Parks PL is a Miami-based trial firm specializing in personal injury, complex litigation, product liability, class action litigation, negligent security and aviation-related matters. For more information, visit www.RLPlegal.com or call 305-445-4430.