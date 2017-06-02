City of Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo (center) hosted the second annual Goals NOT Guns Forum, on Tuesday, May 23, at Miami Dade College’s (MDC) historic Tower Theater, in partnership with its nationally renowned MDC’s School of Justice. The forum delved into the consequences of gun violence, to better understand the effects of youth gun violence through the eyes and experiences of different individuals in the community. Carollo was joined by several South Florida community stakeholders including Papa Keith (left), radio personality at 103.5 The Beat who served as moderator, and rapper Flo Rida.

(Photo Credit: Miami Dade College)

