The Department of Transportation and Public Works is renewing Golden Passport EASY Cards for patrons who are 64 years and younger.

Golden Passport holders are encouraged to renew during their renewal period (as specified in the Golden Passport EASY Card) to avoid transit service interruption. The expiration date of the EASY Card is located on the back of the EASY Card.

To renew, patrons must present the following documentation:

• A valid state issued Florida Driver’s License or Florida ID with a physical Miami-Dade County residential address;

• A current-year print out from the Social Security Administration verifying benefits;

• The patron’s Golden Passport EASY Card, and

• A photocopy of the picture side of the EASY Card, if submitting by mail, email, or fax.

Where to renew?

IN PERSON

The Golden Passport Office, Government Center, Ground Floor, 111 NW First St., open weekdays, except county-observed holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.3-1-1 Service Centers, open weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except county-observed holidays (closed from noon to 1 p.m.).

Are locations include:

South Dade Justice Center: 10710 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, and Miami-Dade Permitting Inspection Center: 11805 SW 26 St.

BY MAIL

Mail copies of the required documents to: Miami-Dade Transit Special Pass Programs, PO Box 01-9005, Miami, FL 33101.

BY EMAIL

Scan and email the required documents to: specialpass@miamidade.gov .

BY FAX

Fax the required documents to: Special Pass Programs at 305-375-1192.

For additional information, visit www.miamidade.gov/transit, or call 305-891-3131. TTY users should call 305-499-8971.

