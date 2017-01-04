Great Gatsby-style Flamingo Ball to benefit HistoryMiami Museum

HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, will be swinging back to the 1920s with its inaugural Great Gatsby-themed Flamingo Ball at Hialeah Park on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Flamingo Ball, named after the beautiful birds that inhabit Hialeah Park’s infield lake, was first held in 1965 on the eve of the Flamingo Stakes horse race at the racetrack. After a lapse of a few years, the lavish pink social confection is coming back and is paying tribute to when Hialeah Park first opened for horse racing in January 1925, with a Roaring ’20s theme.

In the 1970s the gleaming gala grew into one of the most glamorous and legendary parties in Miami attended by the rich and famous, powerful families, dignitaries, city and government leaders, equestrians and socialites. Notable partakers included: Jacqueline Kennedy, Horatio and Frances Luro, Leslie Combs, Juliette and David Trapp, Oleg Cassini, Harry Guggenheim, David Brinkley, Marylou and Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, and movie stars by the dozens.

This year’s nostalgic ceremony will benefit HistoryMiami Museum’s education programming and treat more than 250 guests to a multi-course dinner by candlelight, champagne and signature cocktails, live performances, jazz dancing, and a special awards ceremony emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist, Cynthia Demos.

HistoryMiami Museum will honor Bob Dickinson, former CEO of Carnival Cruise Lines, and Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Baptist Health South Florida, with the Henry Flagler Award. The award is a tribute to Henry Flagler, a pioneer who had the vision and ambition to bring his railroad to Miami and develop a small town into the Magic City.

HistoryMiami would like to thank the night’s Presenting Flamingo Sponsor Hialeah Park, Platinum Flamingo Sponsor Baptist Health South Florida and Golden Flamingo Sponsor Norwegian Cruise Lines. Table sponsors at this black tie fundraiser will enjoy exclusive access to the Speakeasy Lounge offering a private pre-event reception, exclusive hors d’oeuvres and handcrafted cocktails before enjoying a lavish buffet followed by dancing and live entertainment.

For more information on sponsorship packages and individual tickets, contact Michele Reese at mreese@historymiami.org or visit www.historymiami.org/event/flamingo-ball-a-toast-to-the-roaring-20s. Community members interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets by Jan 7.

For more information, call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.