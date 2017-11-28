Gulliver Academy Canned Food Drive for the Holiday Season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the giving spirit of the holiday season, there was a recent canned food drive by Gulliver Academy’s 3rd Grade classrooms.

The school’s third grade classrooms held a canned food drive on Thursday, November 16 to help feed South Florida families in need during the holiday season.

The hundreds of collected canned goods were picked up from the Academy by fire rescue teams of The Coral Gables Fire Department who assisted the students in delivering the goods to local food bank, Grove Outreach.

In partnership with Feeding South Florida, Grove Outreach has served as a food bank for over 23 years.