Gulliver Schools has announced Melissa Sullivan, Miller Drive Campus principal, was honored by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce at the 2017 AXA Advisors Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

This signature awards program recognized Sullivan for her success as an educator in Miami-Dade County, as well as her commitment to serving as a role model for women.

“Melissa is an exceptional educator and leader in our community,” said Frank Steel, Gulliver’s head of schools. “She inspires and challenges our students to reach their full potential and truly embodies what it means to contribute to a positive school and community culture.

Melissa is a fantastic role model for our students and we are so proud of her accomplishments.”

Sullivan began her career at Gulliver in 2002 and has served as the Miller Drive Campus principal since 2015. During her tenure, she also has served as director of student activities at the Preparatory campus; a science teacher at the Miller Drive Campus, and head cross country and track and field coach. Sullivan earned a bachelor’s degree in health science from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

“I am honored to be recognized among so many incredible and successful women in our community,” Sullivan said. “Together, it is our responsibility to empower the girls of today’s youth. I am thankful to Gulliver for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make a difference.”

Over the course of her career, Sullivan has held important civic leadership roles, including chair of the Miami-Dade Special Olympics “Sponsor an Athlete” 5K Run and the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Committee. She also is a member of the South Florida Emerald Society Inc.

Gulliver’s assistant head of schools, Grades PreK3-8 and Primary School principal, Valerie Bostick, also was nominated in the education category.

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,500 members and is the second largest business association in Miami-Dade County. The mission is to foster and enhance the economic interests of the Coral Gables community, while advancing the quality of life of their members, partners, neighbors and visitors.

For more information about Gulliver, visit www.gulliverschools.org.