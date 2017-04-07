Gulliver Preparatory School has announced that Shuja Khan will join the school as the new director of Enrollment Management for grades 9-12. He will begin the position for the start of the 2017-18 school year.

Khan brings to Gulliver 12 years of experience in education. Starting in 2003, he served Stuart Hall High School in San Francisco, CA in a variety of roles, including as a math teacher (from Algebra 1 through AP Calculus), math department chair, basketball and baseball coach, and assistant to director of Admissions and Dean of Studies. Most recently, he was director of Admissions and Financial Aid, where he revamped and modernized the admissions process, doubling the number of the school’s applicants.

“We are so excited to have Shuja lead our Enrollment team,” said Frank Steel, Gulliver’s head of schools. “He brings a wide range of experience, both as a teacher and in admissions roles. He has a very strong understanding of the relational aspects of this position, and what drives admission decisions in students and their families.”

Khan holds a master’s degree in Math Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Dartmouth College. Prior to his work at Stuart Hall, Khan was a student teacher (algebra and geometry) at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, CA, as part of his master’s degree program, and he worked as a software engineering group analyst for BlackRock Financial Management in New York City.

Khan is delighted to be joining the talented and diverse Gulliver community, and to live in Florida for the first time.

“When I first visited Gulliver, I immediately felt at home in this environment brimming with positive energy,” Kahn said. “I am always striving for fresh, innovative ways to ‘move the needle’ in terms of enrollment, and I’m eager to meet both current and prospective Gulliver families, as well as support Gulliver’s unique spectrum of programs that focus on inclusion and help students realize the power of their potential.”

For more information about Gulliver, visit www.gulliverschools.org.