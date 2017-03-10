Lunch breaks are almost impossible between work, traffic and everyday life. However, it doesn’t have to be like that and Happy Wine has just the fix. There is no denying, the hidden gem in Coconut Grove has a lot of wine but, they also have a 3-course lunch for $14.99 that can be enjoyed within thirty minutes.

Guests can choose from the three of the seven items:

· Albondigas – Meatballs stuffed with Manchego Cheese, whipped goat cheese

· Garbaznos Fritos – Chickpeas, serrano ham, spanish chorizo and jamon broth

· Joanna Salad – Roasted chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, asparagus, lemon vinaigrette, feta cheese

· Churrasco – Grilled Skirt Steak, romesco sauce, papa criolla and chimichurri

· Pollo a la Plancha – seared chicken, sautéed chorizo Colombiano, peppers, onions

· Chorzio al Vino – Spanish sausage braised in red wine

· Risotto con Setas – Arborio rice, portobello and shiitake mushrooms, truffle oil

The entire menu is also available at lunch in addition to a few panini options. Those looking to spruce their day up can sip on sangria by the glass ($6.50) or groups can order a pitcher ($22.50). Wine enthusiasts can pick their poison from one of the shop’s hundreds of bottles ($8 corkage fee) or enjoy the house selection of the day.

Monday – Friday 11:45 AM – 3:30 PM Happy Wine Coconut Grove 2833 Bird Ave. Miami, FL 33133