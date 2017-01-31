Did you know that despite the many public health successes over the last century, health disparity (the gap between the health status of various groups in the United States) still exists? The question is why does this problem continue to exist in American society? This is a question that I answer in my new book published by Jones & Bartlett Learning entitled: Health Disparities, Diversity, and Inclusion: Context, Controversies, and Solutions. On Wednesday, February 22 at 8:00 P.M. at Books and Books in Coral Gables (265 Aragon Avenue), it will be my pleasure to provide insight as to why I wrote this book and to dialogue with one of the contributing authors, Clarence Cryer, MPH about his chapter, which focuses on children, and to answer your questions including how you may go about finding a publisher and writing your own book about issues that deeply matter to you.

This book addresses health disparities and other social injustice matters head on, while also exploring steps that must be taken to prepare for the rapidly changing demographics in American society along with evidenced based information substantiating the fact that diversity matters. I first became interested in the topic of health disparities as a graduate student at Yale University and continued to passionately pursue the topic while working towards my Doctorate at Teachers College, Columbia University. Later in my career as a Professor, Health Care Executive and Consultant, I was appalled that the same health disparities that existed during my graduate studies, continued to persist, and still exist, decades later, essentially unchanged.

Health Disparities, Diversity, and Inclusion also examines diversity in terms of patient satisfaction and quality outcomes with an emphasis on racial, ethnic, gender and linguistic diversity. The book, beyond health disparities, explores other social injustice issues in depth including mass incarceration, the school to prison pipeline, food injustice, educational disparities, the digital divide and more. Obamacare, immigration, and spiritual/religious issues (as related to health and healing) are also explored. The focus of the book is not solely on problems, but the emphasis is SOLUTIONS in every chapter! My goal in writing this book was to write it in such a way that everyone can understand and explore the topics, no matter the background or field of study/work of the reader, as the issues are relevant to all Americans, regardless of one’s race, gender, socioeconomic status, religion and/or life experience. Books will be signed at this event and the dialogue will be sure to provoke thought and inspire towards solutions.

About the Author

Dr. Patti Rose earned her Master’s Degree from Yale University, followed by her Doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia University. She has served as a Faculty member (from Adjunct Professor, Instructor, to the Associate Professor Level) at the University of Miami, Florida International University, Springfield College, Worcester State College, Nova Southeastern University and Barry University . She is the author of several books, including, Cultural Competency for Health Administration and Public Health, published by Jones & Bartlett Learning in 2011 and Cultural Competency for the Health Professions, published in 2013 also by Jones & Bartlett Learning. Currently, she serves as President of Rose Consulting, Administrator, and writer for her Blog, Natural Is Cool Enough (N.I.C.E.), and she is a Huffington Post Contributor where she writes about various topics including her current series entitled “50 Countries And Counting: A Naturalista’s Travel Adventures, which documents her global cultural excursions with experiential travel tips. Born in Queens, NY, Dr. Rose has lived with her husband and two children in South Florida for 22 years.