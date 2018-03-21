Heart of Gold for Autism Annual Fashion Show

The Heart of Gold Annual Fashion Show event was created by Maximizing Autistic Children’s Success, a 501 (C) 3 organization dba Heart of Gold for Autism. This event is part of our continued efforts to raise awareness of the significance of therapy for the development of children with Autism Spectrum Developmental Disabilities and, also, to raise funds to help pay for much needed therapies.

This year’s Heart of Gold Annual Fashion Show on April 14, 2018, at the Coral Gables Women’s Club is a major fundraising event for this cause in partnership with Crystal Academy of Coral Gables, a premium therapy center and school specializing in children and adolescents with autism, behavior difficulties, speech and language and other developmental delays.

One out of every 68 children born in the United States are being diagnosed with autism. Intensive consistent therapies, speech, behavior and occupational, are critical and necessary for children with Autism to progressively develop into self-reliant, confident, independent and productive members of society. As a parent, I have witnessed the power and the benefits that comes with consistent quality therapy and what it has done towards maximizing my child’s potential. I understand and witness daily with the hope that has become possible with therapy.

However, the costs of such therapies are astronomical and cannot be prioritized or afforded by most parents with or without the aid of insurance. The average minimum cost of recommended therapy ranges from $250.00 to $750.00 per week. Sponsorships and partnerships are critical towards making a significant difference in the lives of so many kids throughout our community with developmental disabilities.

We invite you to come enjoy a night of fun and amazing fashion while raising funds for this special cause.

For reservations or donations, please call or contact Sarah Riggs at 305.606.8430 and sarah@eachmiami.com or Carmen Moffett at 786.897.9171 and at cmoffett@cagables.com. Cocktails are at 6:00PM and the show begins at 7:00PM. Front row tickets are $55; General Admission: $45.00. Visit crystalacademycg.com for more information!