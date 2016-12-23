This holiday season, Heat legend Glen Rice, has donated his time to bring smiles to hundreds of residents at Chapman Partnership’s North Center.

Rice joined Miami Heat dancers and mascot Burnie on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as part Re-Heat Program, where unserved food from all Miami Heat home games is redistributed to local homeless assistance programs. Through the assistance of presenting partner, Bank of the Ozarks alongside supporting partner, Levy Cares, more than 37,900 pounds of food have been distributed to Re-Heat beneficiaries.

“With the holidays upon us this is an incredibly difficult time for the hundreds of men, women and children who are currently residing at both of our centers,” said H. Daniel Vincent, president and CEO of the Chapman Partnership. “Initiatives like the Re-Heat program tell our residents that they are important, and give them hope as they work hard to get back on their feet.”

Chapman Partnership operates two Homeless Assistance Centers with 800 beds located in Miami and Homestead. Collectively the two centers serve approximately 5,000 men, women and families with children annually. Since 1995, Chapman Partnership has had more than 100,000 admissions including 20,000 children in Miami-Dade County and a 64 percent success rate of moving people who complete the program from homelessness to self-sufficiency.