Hector J. Lombana Forms New Law Firm: Lombana Hoelle Trial Law

Renowned medical malpractice, personal injury and accounting malpractice trial attorney Hector J. Lombana today announced that he has formed a new law firm with commercial trial lawyer Maria Isabel “Mary” Hoelle. Lombana Hoelle Trial Law will focus on representing clients in complex tort cases as well as clients in significant commercial disputes.

For more than 18 years Lombana, a founder and former managing partner of Gamba Lombana & Herrera in Coral Gables, has represented individuals, families and companies facing catastrophic losses. A trial lawyer dedicated to trying cases before juries, Lombana is known for his relentless client advocacy.

Hoelle, a former partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, also previously headed the litigation group at the Miami office of Fowler Rodriguez LLP. Her practice has focused on commercial litigation, cross-border issues and defense of high exposure tort claims. She represents individuals and corporate clients in multimillion-dollar disputes and has experience representing both domestic and foreign companies before U.S. and foreign courts and arbitration.

“We are dedicated to assisting individuals and corporations facing adversity,” said Lombana. “We are building a firm that will capitalize on our collective experience to bring strong representation to people and companies. We share a love of advocacy and trial work.”

Lombana has been active in promoting the legal rights of minorities and women, as well as increasing the number of Hispanics, women and African Americans in the legal profession. He has been a Martindale-Hubbell “AV” rated lawyer for more than 20 years and has been voted a “Florida Super Lawyer,” recognized in Florida Trend magazine’s “Legal Elite,” and named a “Top Lawyer” in the South Florida Legal Guide. He is also recognized in “The Best Lawyers in America” in the field of medical malpractice. Lombana is a past chair and member of the Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission, past president and director of the Cuban American Bar Association, and member of the Inner Circle of the Hispanic National Bar.

“Hector presented an entrepreneurial opportunity that is both exciting and challenging,” said Hoelle. “I bring a different perspective to the table which I believe complements his experience and enhances our ability to provide the best legal representation to our clients. I am excited to be part of this new venture.”

Hoelle, a Martindale-Hubbell “AV” rated lawyer, has been named to the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers. She is a member and former chair of the Florida International University (FIU) President’s Council Board and served as an ex-officio member of the FIU Foundation Board of Directors. She previously served as vice chair of the Florida Bar Committee on Professionalism. Hoelle is a member of the Florida Bar’s Trial Lawyers Section. She is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida.

Based in Coral Gables, Lombana Hoelle Trial Law represents clients in the areas of complex tort litigation, medical malpractice, accounting malpractice and commercial litigation. For more information, call 305-859-0092.