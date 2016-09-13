In anticipation of the upcoming Jewish New Year ( Oct. 2-4 , Oct. 11-12 ), Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables has announced that its High Holiday Services will take place at the beautiful Coral Gables Country Club in Coral Gables. “The elegant and spacious environment at the Coral Gables Country Club is a perfect setting for an introspective and uplifting service. Our formal New Year’s Dinner will kick off the year, and our signature Kiddush luncheons will follow both days of services”,says Chabad’s Co-Director, Chany Stolik.

The services will be warm, welcoming and easy to follow, whether ones’ background in Jewish prayer and practice is at a beginners or advanced level. Chabad’s Executive Director, Rabbi Avrohom Stolik shares that the services will be “friendly, inviting and open to all”. The English-Hebrew prayer book, helpful insights and commentary, will make everyone an active participant. The kids will enjoy an interactive children’s program.

“When I attended services with Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables last year, I felt so comfortable and at home even though my family was in South America” says Josh Pariente, resident of Coral Gables.

Tickets and membership are not needed to join. All are welcome, free of charge, regardless of background or affiliation. Seat reservations are required and can be made at ChabadGables.com/HH2016

“According to tradition, at the New Year the doors of Heaven are open; G-d accepts all prayers, from anyone,” explains the Rabbi. “We are pleased to announce that our doors are open as well to the entire community. All are invited to feel connected, enriched and inspired.”

Services will be held on Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year, Sunday – Tuesday, Oct. 2-4 , as well as Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement on Tuesday – Wednesday, Oct. 11-12 . The Services will be held at the Coral Gables Country Club, 990 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables.

Rosh Hashanah New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Coral Gables Country Club on October 2, 7:30 pm . Guests will enjoy a four course Holiday dinner complete with the traditional holiday dishes. Dinner by reservation only through October 26th, at To welcome the Jewish New Year, Chabad will be hosting aat the Coral Gables Country Club on. Guests will enjoy a four course Holiday dinner complete with the traditional holiday dishes. Dinner by reservation only through October 26, at www.ChabadGables.com

For reservations and more information for High Holiday Services, or about Chabad, please call: 305.490.7572 or visit www.chabadgables.com or email info@chabadgables.com

In preparation for the High Holidays, Chabad will be hosting two events open to the community. On Tuesday, September 20th, 7:00 pm, all women are invited to join the Women’s Circle for an evening titled- “Loaves of Love – A Pre Rosh Hashanah Challah Bake”. Participants will master the art of Challah Baking as they mix, knead, shape and braid the dough in time for the New Year. They’ll take one challah home and pass one on to a friend to Share the Love. Refreshments will be served.

Donation $15. RSVP required at www.ChabadGables.com/JWC or call Chany at 305.301.9460

On Sunday, September 25th , Chabad is introducing a new program called SKIP – Seniors & Kids Intergenerational Program. Boys and girls of all ages (and their families) will have the opportunity to enjoy exciting holiday crafts and activities while interacting and getting to know the seniors at the Palace in Coral Gables. All are welcome to join a morning of fun and educational activities.

11 am-12 noon . Registration is required at This event will be held at the Palace of Coral Gables, 1 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, from. Registration is required at www.ChabadGables.com/SKIP

r call For more info on this event email chany@ChabadGables.com r call 305-301-9460

SCHEDULE OF HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES

**************************

All services will be held at the Coral Gables Country Club, 990 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables.

Rosh Hashanah Schedule

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 7:00 PM

Evening Services: Welcoming the New Year, followed by a Rosh Hashanah New Year Dinner. [RSVP only].

MONDAY & TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 & 4 , 10:00 AM

Morning Services and Sounding of the Shofar, followed by a Kiddush Luncheon Buffet

Yom Kippur Schedule

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 7:00 PM

Evening Services: “Kol Nidrei” & Holiday Opening

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

10:00 AM : Morning Services, including “Yizkor” [Remembering the Departed] @ 12:30 pm