In commemoration of the 50 year anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967, Chabad is honored to host a special guest speaker: Dr. Ari Kedem. Longtime resident of Coral Gables, Dr. Kedem was one of the Israeli paratroopers who liberated the Western Wall (Kotel) on the morning of June 7th, 1967, the third day of the Six Day war. As a Captain in the 55th paratrooper brigade under the command of General Mota Gur, Kedem was one of the first to reach the wall during the capture of the Old city of Jerusalem.

Dr. Kedem will share his first-hand experience of that momentous episode in history, including the events leading up to that fateful day that changed the course of Jewish history. As a result of the liberation, the Western wall – Judaism’s holiest site – once again became accessible to all Jews, after being restricted to them for 19 years under Jordanian control.

Dr. Kedem will speak during the Gourmet Dairy Dinner, part of Chabad’s holiday of Shavuot celebration, when we commemorate the giving of the Ten Commandments on Mt. Sinai, 3329 years ago.

This event will take place on Wednesday, May, 31st, 6:30 pm, at Chabad, 1827 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables.

There’s no charge to attend, but RSVP is required. RSVP at ChabadGables.com/Shavuot2017 or call 305.490.7572.