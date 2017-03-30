Through the generosity of the Rosenthal/Miller/Appelrouth family, the 2017 JCC Maccabi Games and ArtsFest will honor their patriarch, Herschel Rosenthal, when JCC Maccabi comes to Miami, Aug. 6-11.

As a past president and lifelong champion of Miami’s YMHA, the Young Men’s Hebrew Association, now known as the Dave & Mary Alper Jewish Community Center located in Kendall, Rosenthal’s memory is appropriately honored through the Games. His love of sports, family, community and country, along with his commitment to excellence in the pursuit of Jewish values make him a role model for the teenagers competing in JCC Maccabi.

Born on Aug. 13, 1927, in Omaha, NE, Rosenthal arrived in Miami with his family when he was a toddler. After graduating from Miami Senior High, he served in the United States Navy and obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Miami. Rosenthal became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced accounting until 1955 when he joined Flagler Federal Savings & Loan Association as its comptroller. He eventually became the institution’s president, leading Flagler Federal until his retirement in 1992.

A South Florida pioneer and a visionary leader of the Jewish and secular communities, he created a legacy of service, accomplishment, generosity, love and happiness.

To remember and honor him, the 2017 JCC Maccabi Games and ArtsFest are dedicated in honor of Herschel Rosenthal.

The event will attract 1,300 teen participants from more than 35 U.S. and international cities, recruit more than 1,100 local Miami volunteers and create a tremendous sense of pride and joy after JCC Maccabi leaves town.

Visit www.JCCMaccabiMiami.org for more information and to sign up to join the team.