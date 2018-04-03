Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Jefferson Cup Showcase

By: Community News |April 3, 2018

The Coral Gables Toros Under 17  boys soccer team went undefeated with 2 wins and 1 a tie at the prestigious Jefferson Cup Showcase held in Richmond Virginia on March 29th through April 1st.

The Jefferson Cup Showcase was ranked the #1 overall youth tournament in the United States with premier teams from all over the country.

 

Team picture 
Back Row: Javier Bleichner, Horacio Trujillo, Eduardo Ramirez, Osman Villatoro, Jackson Menachem, Oliver Massalo, Jaime Gomez, Theo Elmaleh, Andrew Rodriguez, Brandon Abate, James Lewis; Front Row: Luke Clay, Alvaro Gonzalez-Rico, Jose Cruzado, Gabriel Anez, Steven Guerra.  (Not pictured: Head Coach Jonathan Romero and Antonio Tsialas)

