The Coral Gables Toros Under 17 boys soccer team went undefeated with 2 wins and 1 a tie at the prestigious Jefferson Cup Showcase held in Richmond Virginia on March 29th through April 1st.

The Jefferson Cup Showcase was ranked the #1 overall youth tournament in the United States with premier teams from all over the country.

Team picture

Back Row: Javier Bleichner, Horacio Trujillo, Eduardo Ramirez, Osman Villatoro, Jackson Menachem, Oliver Massalo, Jaime Gomez, Theo Elmaleh, Andrew Rodriguez, Brandon Abate, James Lewis; Front Row: Luke Clay, Alvaro Gonzalez-Rico, Jose Cruzado, Gabriel Anez, Steven Guerra. (Not pictured: Head Coach Jonathan Romero and Antonio Tsialas)