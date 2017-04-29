South Dade resident Jim Gall, one of the nation’s leading auctioneers, has been selected wield the gavel for the 37rd annual Biscayne Bay Gala, May 13, at the Conrad Hotel.

During the gala, the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis, one of South Florida’s largest and oldest community service organizations, will honor South Florida business icon, community leader and advocate Mario Murgado, president of Brickell Motors, as the recipient of the club’s 2017 Michael Shores Citizen of the Year Award.

The award is named for former Biscayne Bay Kiwanis president Michael Shores, who as a philanthropically minded attorney, made numerous contributions to the Miami-Dade County community throughout his life.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a dinner and live auction.

“We know Jim is highly sought after, so we’re excited he’ll be running the auction,” said Nellie Hernandez, president of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club. “Nobody conducts a more lively and enjoyable auction than Jim Gall.”

Gall, president of Auction Company of America, has recently been featured in the New York Times and on ABC’s Nightline.

The Biscayne Bay Gala silent and live auctions will feature a wide variety of sought-after items such as vacations, cruises, sports memorabilia, dining certificates to some of South Florida’s leading restaurants and fine art.

“There’s something for everyone’s taste at the gala auction,” said Gall, who has more than a quarter century of auction experience. “Not only will everyone have a great time at this gala, they’ll honor Mario Murgado and they’ll also be supporting a great cause — assisting disadvantaged youth throughout Miami-Dade County.”

Tickets to the event, expected to attract approximately 400 of South Florida’s leading business people, are $150 ($1,500 for a table of 10).

For more information on ticket or table purchases, contact the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis at 305-814-2225 or send email to gala@biscaynebaykiwanisclub.org.