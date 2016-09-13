John R. Allen Jr. continues years of civic involvement

By: Gloria Burns |September 13, 2016

John R. Allen Jr.

John R. Allen Jr. steps up as chair of the Coral Gables of Commerce this month after years of civic involvement that merit both praise and appreciation.

Even before his years at Miami Palmetto High School, it was in middle school where John was first exposed to volunteerism as regional spokesperson for Junior Achievement. After earning his BBA and MBA at the University of Miami, John’s leadership skills served him well as a district sales manager for Gator Express for nine years followed by three years as regional sales manager for SCI before joining Home Financing Center Inc. in 1994.

John credits the late Jerry Santeiro, renowned for his philanthropic work, with getting him involved in community service through the Coral Gables Community Foundation on whose board he has served for the past six years. That first step led to many other opportunities for John to give back to the Coral Gables and South Florida community. Before taking over as chair of the chamber, he served for years on their board as everything from trustee chair to treasurer.

While years of Coral Gables Chamber and Community Foundation work have filled much of his free time, John also has taken on additional responsibilities serving in the President’s Cabinet of Miami Children’s Health Foundation and involvement with the Art Cinema, Sigma Epsilon Fraternity Alumni Association, and Sons of the American Revolution. In addition, on the professional front, he is an active member of BNI and the Mortgage Bankers Association of South Florida.

When John is not devoting time to his to Home Financing Center where is vice president of operations as well as his business and nonprofit work, he enjoys time with his wife of 14 years, Renee Madrigal, and son, John III, two stepsons and two step grandsons. A avid reader, mostly nonfiction, John also is a genealogist with two published books.

John Allen begins an exciting year as chamber chair, a commitment and job for which is prepared and will, no doubt, tackle with the same focus as he has over the years in his business.

