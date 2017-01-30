Jose Regalado recognized as top park commissioner

Jose Regalado, founder of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League and now park commissioner of the Suniland Sundevils, receives the “Commissioner of the Year, 2016” award from the league’s president, Rich Raphael.
