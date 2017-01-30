Jose Regalado recognized as top park commissioner

By: Community News |January 30, 2017

Jose Regalado recognized as top park commissionerJose Regalado, founder of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League and now park commissioner of the Suniland Sundevils, receives the “Commissioner of the Year, 2016” award from the league’s president, Rich Raphael.

