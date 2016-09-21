The Junior Orange Bowl (JOB) will welcome families to Tropical Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, to enjoy carnival games, entertainment, educational resources, prizes and giveaways, and much more at the second annual Family Day.

Children will be entertained by inflatable attractions, rides, and food trucks, and parents will find useful information on financial services, health screenings, insurance, and accessibility awareness. The event will be open free to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Junior Orange Bowl is best known for hosting more than 7,500 youth participants in 15 athletic, academic, and cultural events throughout the year, including the marquee Gables Holiday On The Mile Parade on Nov. 27.

“The Junior Orange Bowl Family Day is a great opportunity to give back to the members of our community” says JOB president Charles Knight. “Our mission is to offer opportunities to all youth so we designed Family Day to feature attractions and resources that will be useful for all ages.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy the weekend with one or all of your favorite South Florida mascots as the Junior Orange Bowl mascot, Jobie, will welcome all of his friends from the Marlins, Heat, FIU, UM, Orange Bowl, Miami-Dade College, Miami Seaquarium, and more.

Attendees also will find information on the Junior Orange Bowl and all of the events and activities that the organization offers. Some Junior Orange Bowl highlights for the 2016 season are the addition of the Robotics Tournament, which will take place on Nov. 5 at Miami Springs Recreation Center and the third annual Gala, which will be on Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017 at the new EAST Miami. For information on all Junior Orange Bowl events visit www.jrorangebowl.org.

If you want to promote your company/organization at Family Day, visit www.jrorangebowl.org/family-day or call the Junior Orange Bowl office at 305-662-1210.