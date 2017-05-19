The YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade has announced that Kerry-Ann Royes will be the organization’s new CEO effective June 5.

Royes, a 20-year veteran of the social sector, founded Arrow Consulting where she worked with organizations on corporate social citizenship, non-profit strategy, and collaborative community development issues, all with a passion for improving the lives of families and children in South Florida.

“Becoming a part of the legacy of women who have unlocked change through the YWCA mission is an honor,” Royes said. “It is our time to step forward into the future, championing the full prosperity of our diverse South Florida communities, and for all our women and girls. I look forward to effecting real change in this exciting new chapter of the YWCA.”

Prior to launching Arrow Consulting, Royes served as executive director of Community Advancement for the YMCA of South Florida, where she was responsible for leading the strategic direction of its Children’s Advocacy Center. Her work resulted in strong, multi-sector alliances that created extended learning opportunities to address academic achievement gaps, graduation disparities, and summer learning loss for thousands of children.

“Kerry-Ann is a visionary who brings a wealth of expertise in social innovation, strategic alliances, and program management,” said Ana Corrales, YWCA Board president. “She will work with our excellent staff to refine current programs, create new initiatives, and deliver the social services our community has come to expect from the YWCA.”

Interim CEO Leonor Romero said, “We need women leaders like Kerry-Ann in our community to be the voice for change, having her as our leader is a privilege.”

The CEO search committee was led by the current YWCA Miami Board Executive Team and included former YWCA Miami Board presidents. This diverse group of business and community leaders represent over 50 years of service and dedication to the YWCA Miami chapter.

The search committee worked alongside McAleer Gray, a nationally recognized executive search firm with a specialized team focused on non-profit leadership placements. In total, the group reviewed more than 400 resumes from both local and national applicants and conducted face-to-face meetings with more than 60 candidates.

Royes is an active advocate for PACE Center for Girls, Women United, and is a 2015 alumnus and 2017 Co-Chair of Leadership Broward’s Women Leading Broward. She also serves an advisory board member on the National Nautilus Advisory Board-Ocean Exploration Trust, bringing the voice of minority women to STEM fields. She was recognized as a “Champion of Change” in 2015 by the United Nations Association-USA.

Royes earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology/sociology from Florida International University, and an Executive MBA from Florida Atlantic University.