The Landmark at Merrick Park hosted a sneak peek VIP event on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.

A luxury cinema, The Landmark at Merrick Park features stone and wood finishes, along with a sophisticated, contemporary bar and lounge area, presenting a full bar menu, along with classic concessions and edgier fare unique to Landmark Theatres. The Landmark at Merrick Park is an all-encompassing destination for food, drink and entertainment.

Landmark co-owner Todd Wagner and CEO Ted Mundorff were in attendance and welcomed by Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason and other city dignitaries.

Co-owned by Mark Cuban and Wagner, each of the theater’s seven auditoriums feature luxury leather seats in stadium settings, with large screens, laser projection and Dolby Surround 7.1. These features provide guests with maximum comfort, while offering the latest in film presentation. The theater will offer reserved seating, allowing guests to pre-purchase individual seats online or make selections using an automated ticketing kiosk in the lobby.

Landmark Theatres, the nation’s largest theater chain dedicated to exhibiting and marketing independent film, has 268 screens, 56 theaters in 27 markets across the country and is a recognized leader in the industry, consistently providing diverse and entertaining films in a sophisticated adult-oriented atmosphere with unsurpassed customer service.

Landmark Theatres is part of the Wagner/Cuban companies, a vertically integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes Magnolia Pictures, Magnolia Home Entertainment, 2929 Productions, AXS TV and HDNet Movies. For more information, visit www.landmarktheatres.com.