The law firm of Markowitz Ringel Trusty + Hartog, known for its dedication to clients and service to the community, participated in Miami’s “Cycle for Survival” event on Mar. 4, raising close to $3,000 to battle rare cancers.

“All of the families of the participants on our team, and many of our clients and colleagues, have been affected by cancer in one way or another,” said Ross R. Hartog, Partner at Markowitz Ringel Trusty + Hartog. “We are pleased to be involved in this organization which brings awareness to the outstanding work being done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.”

Cycle for Survival is a movement to beat rare cancers. About 50 percent of people with cancer have a rare cancer which may include brain, pancreatic, ovarian, stomach, all types of pediatric cancers, and many others. Their high-energy indoor team cycling events provide a tangible way for the community to fight back — 100 percent of all money raised directly funds lifesaving rare cancer research and goes to Sloan Kettering within six months of an event. Dozens of events are held across the U.S. in major metropolitan cities.

To donate, or for an event schedule, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org.

For more information about Markowitz Ringel Trusty + Hartog, visit www.mrthlaw.com.