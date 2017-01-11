Little Havana Social Club Returns with Miami Debut of Septeto Santiaguero

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Koubek Center, su casa de cultura, re-ignites it’s starlit social dance series, the Little Havana Social Club, with the Miami debut of Septeto Santiaguero—direct from Cuba—at8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.

“What better way to bring back the series than with this historic band, indulging us with their rich musical tradition that has influenced so many in this community,” says Jessica Gloria, Manager of the Koubek Center. “Our goal is to make this series at the Koubek Center into a place of gathering for Latin music and dance enthusiasts. There is already a tremendous buzz in the neighborhood.”

The Latin Grammy- and Cubadisco- winning group Septeto Santiaguero developed their signature sound at the famous Casa de la Trova nightclub in Santiago de Cuba—the cradle of son and bolero. Their balance of tradition with experimentation has sparked collaborations with salsa stars like José Alberto “El Canario” and Rubén Blades. This show marks their Miami debut and their premiere U.S. tour.

The Little Havana Social Club is a series dedicated to celebrating Latin American heritage through music and dance. The concerts and dance parties promote community and engagement—from the dance floor to the domino tables, each evening featuring vibrant live bands, pre-concert dance lessons, and community vendors. Situated in the lush gardens of the historic Koubek Center mansion, the performances are preceded by a complimentary dance lesson, and followed by an afterparty with a DJ. Specialty food and cocktails are available for purchase.

Coming events in the series include an Argentine Valentine’s Milonga with Argot Tango Quintet on February 18; Puerto Rican bomba and plena by Plena Es on March 25; and Afro-Colombian Rhythms fromHerencia de Timbiqui on April 22.

About Septeto Santiaguero

Septeto Santiaguero was founded in 1995, as a number of young musicians from other septets, such as Sones de Oriente or Septeto Luz, joined the famous Melodías de Ayer and Fernando Dewar, a tres player, took over the leadership. Seeking to return to their roots, they decided to give up the mambos and stick to the discipline of the traditional septet – guitar, tres, bongo, clave, maracas, acoustic bass and trumpet—with the addition of the drum, which they retained in honor of Arsenio Rodríguez. In the Santiago de Cuba style, the two singers maintain the first and second harmony with equal emphasis.

Despite the fact that the group is eight in number, they retained the name Septeto Santiaguero because of the way they perform the son, the bolero, the guaracha, the guajira, and the guaguancó, which are completely rooted in the septeto sound. Together they have a created a group which preserves and pays homage to one of Cuba’s most important musical forms, with a vitality demonstrating that the septeto tradition is still fresh and alive in Santiago de Cuba today.

About The Koubek Center

The Koubek Center—su casa de cultura— is an intellectual, cultural, and community hub in the heart of Little Havana. A historic landmark in South Florida, the revitalized mansion remains true to its pioneering heritage—celebrating its multicultural community with workshops, art exhibitions, theater performances, literary readings, concerts and more. In addition to the mansion, the iconic space includes glorious gardens, the Koubek theater, the ArtSpace gallery, classrooms, and mini performance spaces.

The programs of Koubek Center are made possible with the generous support of: Miami Dade College; Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissionaires; the State of Florida, Department of State , Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts; and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation..

WHAT: Koubek Center presents Little Havana Social Club: Septeto Santiaguero

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Koubek Center

2705 SW Third St, Miami

COST: $15 Advance / $20 Door / $10 MDC Students

For more information, visit koubekcenter.org